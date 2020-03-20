Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) PT Lowered to GBX 248

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.25) on Friday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 235 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.76.

In other Yellow Cake news, insider Sofia Bianchi sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59), for a total value of £11,132.47 ($14,644.13).

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.