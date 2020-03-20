Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.83. 2,349,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

