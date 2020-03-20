Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up about 1.0% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,328. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.