Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $515.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.80 million and the highest is $520.11 million. Amedisys posted sales of $467.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

