Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.85 Million

Brokerages expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $177.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.90 million and the highest is $178.80 million. CommVault Systems reported sales of $181.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $683.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.00 million to $684.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $707.18 million, with estimates ranging from $704.40 million to $710.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CVLT stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

