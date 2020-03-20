Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,708,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $5.85 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $536.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

