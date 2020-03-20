Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.45 Million

Brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to report sales of $648.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $688.53 million. Stars Group posted sales of $580.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stars Group.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

TSG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 412,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,436,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stars Group (TSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.