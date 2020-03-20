Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 129,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,037. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

