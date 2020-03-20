Zacks: Analysts Expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $26.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $109.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.94 million to $113.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.26 million, with estimates ranging from $104.13 million to $115.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

