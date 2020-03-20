Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,035 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fabrinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

