Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genesis Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.04). Genesis Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesis Healthcare.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 1,245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182,295 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 228,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,255. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.97. Genesis Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

