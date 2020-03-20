Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $771.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.20 million. Hologic posted sales of $818.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,553.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,440 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,907,000 after buying an additional 847,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 787,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

