Zacks: Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $3.49 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

