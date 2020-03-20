Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $48.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $49.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $194.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.95 million, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $37.91 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

