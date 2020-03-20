Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $34.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.77 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $145.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $155.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

