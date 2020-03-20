Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $10.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE RSG opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

