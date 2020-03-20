Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $982.67 million to $1.09 billion. Aaron’s reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,366,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

