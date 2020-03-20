Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will post $56.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.43 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $72.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $214.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $218.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $236.25 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $248.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 205,560 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

