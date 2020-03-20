Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce sales of $311.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.25 million and the lowest is $296.90 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $325.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.