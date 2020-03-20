Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will post sales of $653.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.10 million to $664.80 million. HB Fuller posted sales of $672.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $46,919,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,029,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

