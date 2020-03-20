Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report sales of $743.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.30 million and the lowest is $735.70 million. ScanSource posted sales of $893.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

