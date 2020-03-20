Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.08. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

