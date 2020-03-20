Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.83. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 1,084,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,003. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,085,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

