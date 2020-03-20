Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce sales of $315.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.50 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $140.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

