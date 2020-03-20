Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares in the company, valued at $417,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,420,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,265,412. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

