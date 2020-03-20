Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 166,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,306. Cameco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.