Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,845. The firm has a market cap of $996.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

