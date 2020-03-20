Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $7.08 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

