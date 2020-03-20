Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $14.23 on Friday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after buying an additional 3,813,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $71,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after buying an additional 2,807,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $58,545,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 1,265,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.