Zacks: Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Qumu’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Qumu an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

QUMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

QUMU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,767. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 84.05%. Research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qumu by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Qumu by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

