Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

