ZB (ZB) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

