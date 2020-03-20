ZClassic Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $60,327.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00526313 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00122871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00093698 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002907 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

