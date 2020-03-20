Zcoin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00054832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, TDAX, CoinExchange and Koinex. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and $19.51 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,235.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.02146421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.03482387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00615047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00647373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00078627 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00532569 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016007 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,721,093 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Koinex, QBTC, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, Huobi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit, Binance and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

