ZCore Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, ZCore has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $132,140.14 and $391.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,676,407 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

