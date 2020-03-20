Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $348,274.49 and approximately $5,801.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.02590617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00191713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

