Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $156,364.55 and $4.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,248,910 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.