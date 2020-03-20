Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0035

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $208,411.40 and $9,481.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.02496656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00192853 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

