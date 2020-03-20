Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,350 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. National Pension Service raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

ZBH traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

