ZMINE Market Capitalization Tops $130,798.56 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $130,798.56 and approximately $43.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004802 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00037427 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00362729 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001076 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008619 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015266 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

