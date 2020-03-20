ZPER Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z and Liquid. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $857,568.35 and $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, Allbit, Liquid, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

