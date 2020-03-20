Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Zynga worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 2,018,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 581,767 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 744,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Zynga by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,198,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,877,478. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

