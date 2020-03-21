$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Culp reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 134,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,007. Culp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $89.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Culp by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Culp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

