$0.06 EPS Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). QEP Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 13,686,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,452,108. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply