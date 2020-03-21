$0.06 EPS Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). QEP Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 13,686,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,452,108. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

