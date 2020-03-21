$0.08 EPS Expected for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Euroseas’ earnings. Euroseas posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euroseas.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

ESEA stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.