$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Also, CFO David A. Gardella purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 496,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $16.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

