-$0.12 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cree posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CREE. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $69.21.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.