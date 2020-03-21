-$0.12 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Q2 reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 1,119,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $2,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,983,933.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Q2 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.