-$0.13 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.06). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAD. Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

RAD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 6,445,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,187. The company has a market capitalization of $935.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 121,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,829 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

