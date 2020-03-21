$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. 394,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

